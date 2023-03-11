SGB and WCED staff in the dock over 12m learner transport fraud

Cape Town - How did R12 million meant for the Western Cape Education Department’s learner transport land in the hands of SGB members and employees of the department? This is the question asked by Parents for Equal Education founder, Vanessa Le Roux, after investigators arrested School Governing Body members, including eight WCED staff members five of who were employed at the Atlantis Secondary High.

The SGB and WCED officials were arrested following an intense investigation. pic. SAPS The arrests were made in Atlantis, Philadelphia and Wellington after an intensive investigation, and the suspects face charges of theft, forgery and fraud. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said after months of investigation into the unlawful expansion of the WCED’s learner transport grant, the SAPS’ Commercial Crimes Investigations unit executed 17 warrants of arrests. “The 17 arrested suspects comprising nine women and eight men between the ages of 35 and 60, include members of the school governing body in Atlantis that have been charged with theft, forgery, fraud and uttering to the value of R12 million.”

Potelwa said the suspects were scheduled to appear in court. Le Roux said they were concerned that there was a pattern of alleged fraud being committed by SGB members, and called on the WCED to investigate, stating that it was surprising that the money had landed where it did. “This should be placed on the doorstep of the WCED, last year there was a whole court case around learner transport, as they abruptly stopped contracts during the year, that left many learners stranded, and when that type of chaos is being created, you open the door for corruption.”

In 2021, SGB members and a former acting principal faced charges of fraud and corruption worth R3 million relating to security services for the school. “How did the money for learner transport land in the hands of SGB's when it is a function of the Department, they appoint companies, and companies are being paid by them, so the WCED must come and explain to us how SGB's got hold of millions of rands for learner transport. “This is a can of worms that is about to be opened, those people can't be arrested in isolation, we want to see who the officials are.”

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the investigation had been going on for years: “In 2007, the WCED asked the provincial Forensic Investigation Unit to investigate suspected financial mismanagement at Atlantis Secondary School,” she explained. “The matter was reported to the South African Police Service, and we are pleased that the Western Cape Commercial Crimes Investigations have acted in this regard. “The District office is providing support to the school.”