Shared ID causing a headache for military man

Cape Town - It’s been more than 10 years since Bonga Sizani found out that he is sharing his ID number, name and surname with somebody else. It is not uncommon for people to share names or ID numbers with other people, but it remains a mystery how the Department of Home Affairs resolves this.

Sizani, a member of the SANDF, said it has been over 10 years since he learnt he is not the only Bonga Sizani walking around. Sizani said he was changing jobs when he found out. After serving time with the military, he applied for a job at one of the country’s cash-in-transit companies and that is when he discovered he was sharing his ID. Sizani said he immediately contacted Home Affairs to get further clarity.

“After contacting the department, I received a letter confirming that my case is being investigated,” he said. He said sharing the ID number started to become a problem for him and it has not been resolved. “I first encountered a problem when I left my last job because I could not get money owed to me by the company since I was sharing my ID, and also whenever I go to SARS two people with the same name appear on their records,” said Sizani.

Sizani said he does not know what other problems this will give him and when it will end, because he is not receiving any assistance. The department’s spokesperson, Siyabulela Qoza, said that they investigated Sizani’s matter in 2009. “The investigation found that his ID number was only issued to him, which means that it was never a duplicate,” he said.