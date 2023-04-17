Shocked community wants ‘foetus’ mom arrested

Cape Town – Milnerton police are investigating an inquest after a foetus was found abandoned in dirty water in Dunoon on April 15. The foetus was spotted by a passer-by who then alerted neighbours, and the police were called to the scene.

“Milnerton police registered an inquest case for investigation of a foetus found floating in the water in the Bhekela informal settlement on Saturday, 15 April 2023. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” said Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the provincial police spokesperson. Mantlahla Manhanha Madikela took to Facebook to raise her concern, suggesting that a thorough investigation takes place in order to find a mother.

More on this Baby is dumped in a bin

“I would suggest that we check the breasts,” she said in her post. “Apparently the baby has been there since the morning. It was dead and the skin was already changing by the time it was found. We hope the mother will be found because the police even brought the forensics. Hopefully, the post-mortem results will be the answer and she can be thrown in jail.” Busisiwe Qokoba, another witness, commented that it could have been a premature abortion.