Shooting inside Wynberg Magistrates Court leaves one dead, police investigate

A shooting incident at the Wynberg Magistrates Court this morning has resulted in the death of one man, with police now investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. The incident took place just outside Courtroom 4, shortly before tea time.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been revealed, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. It remains unclear who shot the deceased or how a firearm was brought into the court building. Eyewitnesses have reported a sense of panic following the shooting, with videos circulating on social media capturing the scene.

In one video, a voice can be heard instructing court staff to close all courtroom doors, while another woman suggests placing a bench behind one of the doors for added security. A picture circulating on social media shows the victim’s body slumped against a bench, with his head resting on the seat and half of his body on the floor in the corridor opposite Courtroom 4. Wynberg Police have registered a murder case in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, spokesperson for the police, confirmed the details, stating: "Wynberg police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident at court in Church Road, Wynberg, on Tuesday, 08 April 2025." "The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation, and arrests are yet to be made." Police remained tight-lipped when asked how someone was allowed to enter the court building with a gun.

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation. Members of the public are encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application to submit tips anonymously. [email protected]