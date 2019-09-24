South Africa - Cape Town 17 September 2019 A Samora woman was assualted by two man after they gave her lift from Gugulethu Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ana)

Cape Town - Gugulethu, established in 1958 after the 1950 Group Areas Act reinforced the policy of land dispossession and segregation, will be celebrating its heritage and history with the viewing of an award-winning short documentary. The documentary shows how the suburb, originally known as Nyanga West, was born.

Black families were forcibly removed from areas such as Claremont, Retreat, Simon’s Town and Kensington. The first two families, from Windermere, moved into the camp on December 19, 1958 and many others followed. Closely-knit communities from Kensington, Athlone, Retreat and Simon’s Town were displaced and sent to Gugulethu.

At the start of the documentary, images of people protesting, with Struggle songs heard in the background and Table Mountain fading away into the darkness, stand out.

The 17-minute documentary looks at the struggle and triumphs of people in Gugulethu from 1958-2018.

Gugulethu, Our Pride 60 Years On made it to the top 3 in the Best use of Footage in a Short Film category in Troxy, London, at the FOCAL International Awards in June.

This documentary will be shown on Heritage Day at the JL Zwane centre in Gugulethu from 11am to 1pm to remind and educate the young and old about the suburb’s history.

“Conservation of heritage is very important because it provides a sense of identity in the fast-changing world for future generations.

“We are calling the youth of the area, future leaders and activists of tomorrow, to come and engage about the past and the future of the area. We have invited passionate Gugulethu-borners who have paved the way to participate in the discussion,” said Phumzile Nteyi, organiser of the event.

Gugulethu resident and social activist Geoff Mamputha recalled how the township had been “built in one weekend”.

“Gugulethu was a cultural shock. Gugulethu at the time was a wasteland, and as a result, many people dropped out of school...

“When people think of Gugulethu, they think about the killing of the Gugulethu Seven by the apartheid government in the ’80s or they think about the murder of Amy Biehl.

“Gugulethu’s history holds much more than these two tragedies,” said Mamputha. The first galvanised shacks built on Nyanga West, which was later to be known as Gugulethu, were built on the foundation of dispossession and forced removals of black South Africans in the Western Cape,” recalled author and activist Sindiwe Magona.

Magona and her family moved to Gugulethu in 1960 after they were removed from Zwelitsha in Retreat.

“It was a dreadful thing to do, well-knit communities totally disempowered. Coming here was not a pleasant thing; it was forced and it felt like a tale.”

Businessman Peter Motale recalls how he and his family were moved from Claremont to Simon’s Town and in 1958 to Gugulethu.

“There was nothing anyone could do, a truck was just sent to pick up people and people were just put on to trucks and transported to Gugulethu.”

To help celebrate the rich history and cultural diversity, many Gugulethu residents are invited to learn about where it all began.

Weekend Argus