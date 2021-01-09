Signing admission of guilt means a criminal record

Cape Town - Signing an admission of guilt under the level 3 lockdown regulations could land you a criminal record. National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said: “When a person signs an admission of guilt it means they are guilty and they now have a criminal record. “But if they don’t admit and sign an admission of guilt the matter then goes to court and they are then acquitted by a court of law.” She said the person is arrested on the spot and taken to a police station. The person would admit that they are guilty.

A person can be either fined depending on the contravention and can be jailed and then released by the court.

“The police officer has the discretionary to either warn or arrest those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law,” said Mathe.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the metro police and law enforcement were assisting SAPS in the different clusters to enforce the regulations.

He said officers were also assisting SAPS at the various roadblocks.

City criminal lawyer William Booth said he has been dealing with the admission of guilt matter extensively.

He said the police would make the arrest then issue you a document with an admission of guilt and if you sign and pay the fine you will get a criminal record.

“My advice is don’t pay the fine.

“There will be a date for you to appear in court.

“If the prosecutors do not want to withdraw the case then you can plead not guilty and get representation,” said Booth.

He said officers should administer the law effectively fairly and respect the rights of people.

Reports indicate that under the new regulations, the unauthorised disclosure of a person’s Covid-19 status is an R3 000 fine.

Misrepresenting your status is an R2 000 fine, publishing a statement to deceive another about the virus will cost you R2 000.

Intentionally exposing another person to the virus will be left to the court to decide the fine.

A driver or operator in the public transport sector not ensuring the wearing of masks will be fined R500.

Failure by a manager or owner of a building to ensure masks are worn at all times is an R500 fine.

Failure to comply with an instruction from a law enforcement officer to wear a mask will put you out of R1 000.

Indoor and outdoor establishments failing to cease operation at 8pm is an R10 000 fine.

Breaking curfew is will cost your R1 000, failing to wear a mask in public will cost R1 000, engaging in initiation practices is for the court to decide, A bus or a taxi having more than 70% of occupancy for long-distance travel is an R5 000 fine.

The sale or distribution of alcohol is will set you back a whopping R20 000.

Drinking liquor in public places R2 000.

Transporting alcohol without permission to do so is R20 000.

The tasting and sale of liquor by registered wine farms or similar places will be an R20 000 fine.

Police in the Western Cape have issued 2 915 fines for the contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations from the New Year weekend

Most of the transgressions (2 185) were for failure to confine in a place of residence between 9pm and 6am.

With 29 illegal shebeens closed down and 32 arrests for sale, dispensing and distributing of liquor.

A total of 11 000 litres of alcohol was confiscated during police operations.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said other fines issued were for individuals present in public spaces without wearing a mask, consumption of alcohol in a public place, sale and dispensing or distribution of alcohol for off-site or on-site consumption, among other things.

Weekend Argus