Simmers tables a ‘new hope’ budget that tackles energy concerns

The provincial Department of Infrastructure has set aside a total of R61.9 million to respond to the energy crisis that has gripped the country due to Eskom’s continuous electricity problems. In tabling the R9.8 billion inaugural budget vote of the Department of Infrastructure today, MEC Tertuis Simmers said the money would go towards energy initiatives which would see R9.8m being spent on supporting independent power producers (IPPs) in Stellenbosch.

Other initiatives that would receive a financial boost as a part of the “Building New Hope” included planning of the upgrade of grid and transmission infrastructure as well project preparation for exploring gas power. Simmers said the department’s commitment to finding alternative sources of energy and to ensure continuity of supply was demonstrated by the installations, since 2017, of solar PV panels on buildings owned by the provincial government and at some sites. “Two new installations have been completed in February and March 2023, one covering the parking area at the green building on the Karl Bremer site and the other a ground mounted installation for the Department of Agriculture at Elsenburg. This is to prepare us for the private and public partnership and local government enablement initiatives,” said Simmers.

In the pipeline for the 2023/2024 financial year were the roll-out of battery energy storage systems at buildings where PV was installed as well as LED lighting, where necessary. Regarding other infrastructure projects, Simmers said the department was currently spending about R437m on the construction of four primary schools, namely Dal Josaphat, Macassar, Saldanha and Concordia. “As the implementing agent, to date, we are currently busy with 285 projects, that are in various stages,” he added.

These included health facilities such as the new acute psychiatric units at Somerset and Khayelitsha hospitals; Knysna Forensic Pathology and the Ladismith Clinic. Other mid- to long-term projects included the Klipfontein Regional Hospital scheduled to be completed in 2033 at a cost of R2.2bn, Belhar Regional Hospital due for completion in 2032 and R1.9bn would also be spent on the redevelopment of the Tygerberg Hospital. “If the existence of adequate infrastructure is fundamental to a thriving economy, then the health infrastructure is the heartbeat thereof.

“We are living in an age where mental health issues are perceived to be more prevalent than any other. Thus, we need to invest in facilities that will ultimately help bring our citizens out of a non-desirable mental state,” said Simmers. A total of R2.6bn would be spent on human settlement projects, while R4.5bn had been set aside for the delivery and maintenance of transport infrastructure. However, the ANC rejected the budget and called for more investments in the maintenance and refurbishment of infrastructure in schools, hospitals and sewer pipes.

ANC MPL Pat Marran called on the department to invest in the backyard/back room informal rental market. The party also called for an allocation of the budget to black-owned businesses. “How much of the budget will be directed towards township-based markets and SMMEs,” said Marran adding that measures should be put in place to prevent “corruption disguised as irregular expenditure”.