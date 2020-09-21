Simon sings like a nightingale, off to Talent America

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

HE has the voice of an angel and loves connecting with his audience. Simon Steyn, 17, from Welgemoed, sang like a nightingale at the recent National Championship of Talent Africa for Performing Arts. The Grade 11 pupil at Hoërskool DF Malan won an astonishing seven gold medals in the 15-17 years vocal category, including pop, RnB, musical, open, duet and two-for-rock categories. To top off his achievements, he was crowned the overall winner of the National Championships of Talent Africa 2020. The Riana van Wyk Music School student will now represent South Africa at the virtual Talent America competition next year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Championships of Talent Africa became a digital event. Those who took part had to submit videos of themselves and were judged by local and international industry professionals. Over the years, Simon competed in a number of competitions, including representing the country at the International Culture Caravan Festival and Contest in Poland in 2018 where he was the overall vocal winner in the 15-17 years category.

“I love to express myself through singing and enjoy sharing my energy with the audience. I’m a versatile singer but, if I must choose, I like to sing pop and rock songs.

At the moment, I like Kiwi from Harry Styles,” he said. Simon started singing from a young age.

“I used to dance and sing in the church from three years old. My mother enrolled me for hip hop and vocal classes at a performing arts school.

“At the age of 10, I joined Riana van Wyk Music School in Brackenfell. She has played a big role in all my achievements,” he added.

His mother Mariné said: “Simon is a fun, loving and outgoing teenager. I’m extremely proud of his achievements.”

*This article appeared in the Jellybean Journal