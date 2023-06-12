Six cops attacked, two dead in less than 24 hours

Cape Town – Five Western Cape police officers have been shot, two of whom were killed and a sixth was left unharmed in less than 24-hours. Police management have condemned the shootings which took place during three separate incidents.

Acting Western Cape police commissioner, Major-General Bongani Maqashalala said the management of the SAPS was disheartened by the loss. Two off-duty police officers were shot and killed during two separate incidents in Khayelitsha on Sunday. Maqashalala said a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies River Police Station was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at 5.30pm when a gunman approached his vehicle and fired several shots.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died. In the second incident, a police sergeant was shot while he was with friends in Mandela Park at 6pm by gunmen. The officer was based at Nyanga Police Station and the motive for the murder is believed to be robbery.

“The two police officials were in the prime of their lives,” said Maqashalala. “They still had a lot to offer to the communities of the Western Cape. As the management of SAPS we will continue to keep the bereaved families in our thoughts and prayers. “Two murder dockets have been opened for investigation with no arrests made.”

Police spokesperson, Colonel André Traut said during the third incident three police officers were admitted to hospital for gunshot wounds after armed suspects opened fire on their van in Nyanga just after 8am. A fourth officer, who was the driver, escaped without injury. “The suspects were fleeing the scene of an armed robbery on foot which they had perpetrated at a retail store inside the mall when they encountered the marked police vehicle with four police members outside in the parking area. “In a bid to evade arrest, the suspects fired several shots at the members, wounding three female constables and narrowly missing the male constable who was the driver.

“He managed to drive to a nearby hospital with his three wounded colleagues, two are reportedly in a very serious condition. “The members are aged between 26 and 32. “ Traut described the suspects who are believed to be a group of six or more and fled in a silver Opel LDV with false registration plates.

MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagan Allen also expressed his shock. Allen said they were shocked by the latest attack on police and that the murder rate in the province had improved, now adding a dent in it. “My stance is clear that an attack on any law enforcement officer, which includes police members, is an attack on the state.” he stated.

“I condemn these attacks strongly and urge anyone with information to contact any law enforcement agency so that the perpetrators can be apprehended and convicted.” “We have been making positive strides in reducing the murder rate. “Criminals are intent on working against us to reverse the progress.

“I would like all our officers of the law to be vigilant and resolute in their crime fighting efforts. These or any other criminal should never be allowed to get away with their crimes.” Allen said criminals are showing that they have little to no regard for those mandated to serve and protect. “As such, we should all ensure that elements such as these are not allowed to roam our streets, and instead end up behind bars,” he said.