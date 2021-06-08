Six dead in horror crash in Melkbosstrand

Six people have died in an accident on R27. picture supplied

Cape Town - Six people have died in a crash in Melkbosstrand during a collision with a truck and a minibus bus.

The scene is active and this is a developing story.

Four ambulance teams rushed to the scene including a SkyMed helicopter to attend to the scene along Birkenhead road and West Coast Road.

SA Paramedics Warren Cupido confirmed that six people had died at the scene: “Mva taxi VS minibus R27 and head roads, Melkbosstrand six patients declared DOA (dead on arrival), multiple patients transported to hospital with various ambulance services.”

While the City’s Traffic spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the incident she said she could not comment on the fatalities.

“This is an active scene. Multiple injuries, cannot confirm the number of fatalities at this stage.

“Motor vehicle accident at R27 and Birkenhead, Melkbosstrand.

“All lanes obstructed, road closures at M19 Melkbosstrand Road as well as Birkshire and Big Bay Boulevard.”

Weekend Argus