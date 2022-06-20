Six men and two women arrested for dealing in drugs

Cape Town – Six men and two women, aged between 17 and 26, were arrested for dealing in drugs worth more than R200 000 in Kensington on Monday. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said metro officers followed up on information of gang activities at a house in the area and when they searched the premises they found an air rifle and two sachets of tik and mandrax tablets hidden in the backyard.

“Every drug taken off the street is potentially a life saved from an overdose or one consumed by chasing the next high. The amount of drugs that flood our communities may seem never-ending, but we are making inroads. “I want to commend our officers who confiscate drugs and arrest the dealers every week. Together we can turn the tide against the proliferation of drugs tearing away at our society,” he said. Kensington Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Cheslyn Steenberg said they support and congratulate this operation.

“The particular raid is an indication that the community is fed up and sick and tired of homes, locations, gangs and individuals operating in a manner that degrades the fabric of our community. “We applaud the efforts of the units that went in and once again we call upon the community to continue to be the eyes and ears of local SAPS and CPF so that we can rid our communities of the evil that breaks down the moral fabric of our society,” he said. Weekend Argus