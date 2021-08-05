Six-year-old and two teens latest shooting victims in Kraaifontein gang war

Cape Town - A six-year-old girl and two teenagers have been shot and wounded during an ongoing gang fight over territory in Scottsdene in Kraaifontein. The latest incident has left three wounded after a nine-year-old girl was wounded, including a man and another dead on Friday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the latest shooting incident took place on Wednesday in front of a shop in Neville Street, Scottsdene in Kraaifontein. “We confirm that Kraaifontein Police attended a crime scene (on Wednesday, August 4 ) at 7pm in front of a shop near Neville Street in Scottsdene. “It is alleged that an unknown man came around the corner and fired random gunshots at the victims standing at the shop.

“A six and 14-year-old female, including a 17-year-old male, sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. “The unknown suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. Kraaifontein police registered a case of attempted murder for further investigation. “Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”