Six-year-old published a book

Liam Tait, a learner at Holy Cross Primary School and a member of George Library, is now a published author. He is the youngest patron of the George Library, if not George, to publish a book.

The book is titled The Dream of Animals, it is a book about animals. The youngster, who is only turning 7 in November, wrote the typical entry-level book as a June holiday project while he was with his aunt, Rehelda Williams. Williams was also the one who encouraged Liam to write down his thoughts.

“He specifically used words he could spell and knew,” said Williams. Liam also got a chance to read his book to his classmates at the launch and other patrons. “I wrote the book because I likes animals,” said Liam.

Liam’s mom, Phyona Tait, smiled from ear to ear with the launch of Liam’s book at George Library during Literacy Month. Phyona Tait said Liam is their shining light and thank you to his aunt who encouraged him. Phyona also said he used his artwork in the book as well.

“His first words when he saw the book was, I’m an author and he is also very interested in the sales”, said Phyona. She further said they are very proud and blessed to be part of what Liam created. His new interest is gemstones, and maybe there is another book on the horizon. His father passed away from covid-19 in December 2020, and he was a detective at George SAPS.

Children’s Librarian, Garelene Muller, said Liam is a true inspiration and he’s a beacon of hope to other youngsters. “Through what he’s achieved, others can see nothing is impossible. I always say to the children you can be small but mighty,” said Muller. Mayor William Leon van Wyk congratulated Liam for publishing his first book.

“You are the only 6-year-old that I know of who has done this. Your family and Holy Cross must be super proud of you. I look forward to reading The Dream of Animals," said Mayor van Wyk. He also said he hope that this is the start of a long successful literary career. The book was self-published and printed by Blending.co.za.