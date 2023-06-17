Slain teenager’s family still seeking justice 5 years after his brutal murder

The family of a teenager, who was murdered in George, allegedly by a group of five youths, is still seeking justice for their son five years after the murder. According to the court records, Avuye Thyuthuza, 15, was stabbed to death 15 times, and one of the blows fractured his skull. He succumbed to his wounds minutes after he was admitted to the hospital on Easter Sunday in 2018.

At the time of his death, he was a Grade 9 student at Eden Technical High School. Five suspects were arrested in connection with the murder: Mveliso Nomsotha, Thabang Thebeneng, Sibusiso Mini, Luphumlo Bhonyo, and Lisakhanya Mhambi, and all five pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to one of his friends, Goodman Mvubu, who was with him that night and witnessed the incident, Avuye's murder was driven by jealousy of his fashionable clothes.

Mvubu testified in court, saying on the night of the murder, as Avuye was walking about five metres ahead of them, they were approached by the group, all of whom took out knives and started stabbing Avuye. ‘’He then fell, and all of them surrounded him and stabbed him many times,’’ said Mvubu. In 2018, the case stalled as the suspects tried to apply for bail, which was initially denied. During the court appearances, the family and community members held picket after picket outside, demanding that the five not be released.

The case was first heard at the George Magistrate's Court, and it was moved to the Thembalethu Regional Court, where it stalled for almost five years. At some point, the magistrate, who was presiding over the case, passed away, and the case was further delayed. In September last year, all five suspects were released on bail by the new presiding officer, a move that angered the family of the deceased. Avuye’s aunt, Nomsa Songwiqi, said for five years, they have been going to court, hoping that the matter would finally be concluded and justice would prevail.

‘’We now find ourselves at a point where we can’t move on with our lives, and that every court proceeding is a painful reminder of what happened to our son. It feels like time has not moved since Avuye was murdered,’’ said Sonqwiqi. She said they had lost all hope in the justice system because all the suspects who were involved in the murder were walking free outside as if nothing happened. ‘’To see these boys outside is not sitting well with us as they live in the same community we live in, and seeing them all the time is a constant reminder of what happened to Avuye. Since 2018, we have been going to court, and we have now lost all hope. We are just going to court because we want to see the end of this case so that we can move on with it and continue to remember the best memories we had with Avuye,’’ she said.