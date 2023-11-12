Sleepover death: Boy, 12, kept safe

The State is keeping its prime witness in the case of the man accused of murdering his son’s eight-year-old friend during a sleep-over safe and sound as the trial is set to begin. The witness, who is the 12-year-old son of the accused, may not be identified.

The children’s home where the child is currently living may also not be made public. The trial against his 47-year-old father, who cannot be named in order to protect his son, is set to begin on December 5 at the Blue Down’s Regional Court. Daniel Jamneck, aged 8, was allegedly murdered by his friend’s father during a sleep-over in June this year. l SUPPLIED He made a brief appearance in court this week where it was revealed that the accused’s new legal representative needed time to familiarise himself with the case docket in order to prepare for trial.

During his first appearance at court, the man claimed he did not know why he was arrested or detained. He is facing charges of murder, sexual assault, assault GBH. Activists who have been following the case and attending the matter together with family friends, said the little boy was currently living at a children’s home for his own protection and well-being.

Monique Mortlock-Malgas, media liaison officer at the office of Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez, said they could not provide any information about the child’s care. “The Western Cape Department of Social Development cannot divulge any information about a matter of this nature, where a minor is involved,” she said. Candice van der Rheede, child and women rights activist and the founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit, who has been supporting the victim’s family and attending the court case, said the child was placed in a home for his best interest and to preserve evidence for the case.

“DSD needs to act within the best interest of the child and also prevent the child from being negatively influenced by anyone when it comes to the case,” she said. “The main aim is to collect evidence and testimonies without any of it being tainted. “I know it must be hard for this poor child to be away from friends and family but this needs to be done.

“We need to make sure there are no slip-ups this time. “The first time the perpetrator got away with rape because of a system that protects criminals more than the law abiding citizens. “Being put on this ‘sexual offences register’, that no one has access to, makes me think, does it even exist? What does this list do for us?” she asked.

The landlord of the accused, who asked not to be named, had also temporarily looked after the child after the incident, said they were aware of him being placed in a home. “The mother is allowed visitation to the child,” she said. “The child is receiving various forms of counselling and support.”

The State is set to prove that on June 15, 2023, while Daniel Jamneck slept next to the accused on a double bed inside his flat in Peerless Park North, Kraaifontein, he allegedly strangled him to death. His son had been sleeping on the double bunk in the same room. The accused had been a tenant and lived in the back of the property and was employed at the time of the incident.

He has yet to plead to the charges and also has a previous conviction of rape. The State previously revealed in a shocking twist that the killer had left teeth marks and abrasions on Daniel’s penis and that adult pubic hair was found in this anus and penis. Nail marks had been found in Daniel’s neck, the post-mortem further revealed.