Small business clinic at UWC hopes to align graduates with entrepreneurship and jobs

The Small Business Clinic at UWC hopes to expose graduates to entrepreneurship in order to fight unemployment among graduates struggling to find jobs in the formal sector. In terms of social responsibility, higher education institutions should create enabling and empowering spaces where theory can be applied while students are completing their qualifications, not only after graduation, the university said.

“In 2020, the faculty of Economic Management Sciences’ (EMS) Small Business Clinic was launched as part of The ZoneLearning@UWC programme. This is an experiential learning and incubation space for UWC students. “The clinic represents the faculty’s response to the problem of high youth unemployment and problems facing struggling businesses in the small and micro-enterprise sectors. “The clinic has two main objectives through partnerships with corporate firms and government agencies. First, the goal is to stimulate student interest in entrepreneurship through their interactions with business owners and exposure to mentors from industry and government agencies.

“Secondly, to provide a supportive environment through which owners of small and micro enterprises can establish productive networks that contribute to developing implementable business ideas, sustainability and growth of their businesses. Lisle Svenson, coordinator of the Small Business Clinic at UWC, said the programme offered students valuable opportunities for experiential learning. “By engaging with business owners and providing support and mentoring, the clinic contributes to the scholarship of engagement and positively impacts society.