SmartStart's study reveals impact of early learning programs on child development in South Africa

A new study released by SmartStart, a non-profit organisation, presents compelling evidence that early learning programmes conducted in homes and community venues can significantly enhance children's developmental outcomes on a large scale. The findings highlight the critical role of accessible, community-based early childhood education in combatting educational inequality in South Africa. The independent research team, led by Professor Sarah Chapman from the University of Cape Town, examined the progress of 551 children enrolled in SmartStart early learning programmes (ELPs) over an intensive eight-month period. Their analysis revealed a striking increase in the proportion of children deemed “on track,” rising from 45% to an impressive 65%. Furthermore, the number of children "falling far behind" nearly halved. However, the study's most profound finding is the significant reduction in the achievement gap between children from low- and high-income households, which narrowed from 25 points to just 6 points.

“These findings show the transformative role that can be played by women living in low-income contexts when they are empowered to deliver early learning programmes in their homes and other community settings,” said Grace Matlhape, Chief Executive Officer of SmartStart. “They offer an affordable, scalable path to early learning for every child. Accessible, high-quality early learning programmes have the potential to break intergenerational cycles of educational disadvantage, offering children from all backgrounds a more level playing field for future academic and personal success.” Kulula Manona, Chief Director for Foundations for Learning in the Department of Basic Education, echoed Matlhape's sentiments, stating, “This study shines a light on the incredible potential of our children when provided with the right developmental and learning opportunities. It underscores the critical role of community-based early learning programmes and the dedicated practitioners who deliver them in bridging the early learning access gap.” The results from the SmartStart cohort surpassed South Africa's Thrive by Five Index benchmark, a monitoring tool developed to assess early childhood development. This provides robust evidence that well-designed, community-integrated early learning programmes can deliver significant and measurable improvements in child development.

“The implications of this study demonstrate that effectiveness isn't contingent on costly infrastructure and equipment but rather on empowering practitioners with the right tools, skills, and support,” Professor Chapman said. “Simple, everyday practices—including nurturing care, ample verbal interaction, and child-centred play—can dramatically transform outcomes for young children.” The SmartStart model exemplifies a grassroots approach, honouring the inherent strengths within communities. By functioning in homes and local venues, the programmes provide immediate and cost-effective solutions to closing access and quality gaps for disadvantaged children. “This underscores the need for governments to establish enabling policy and funding frameworks that recognise and support these practitioners where they are,” Matlhape said. Celebrating its tenth year of impactful service, the SmartStart network currently comprises over 13,000 early learning programmes catering to more than 125,000 children each week. Its model is deeply anchored in social capital and community empowerment, focusing on leveraging existing local assets for child development. “Today we salute the extraordinary ordinary women across our network who are using simple but transformative practices every day to create a better future for young children. These women are powerful agents of change, beacons of hope for future generations,” Matlhape said, stressing the collective efforts of implementing partners and the unwavering support from communities united in their commitment to children’s education.