THE Drakenstein Crematorium has been ordered to temporarily shut down after findings indicated a contravention of conditions of its atmospheric emission licence. The order came as residents of Paarl and the bordering town of Wellington described the odour from the crematorium as “unbearable” and that the situation had become “dire”.

In August, the crematorium was served with a notice by the Cape Winelands District Municipality for “compulsory” information to ensure that it was in compliance with its atmospheric emission licence. The information required included how the crematorium separated human and pet remains, the cleaning of the cremator between cremations and the storage of pets for cremation. The municipality also wanted to know details about the system for digital monitoring and managing the operation of the cremator as well as ways of mitigating pollution.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto, said as the atmospheric emission licensing authority for the Drakenstein Crematorium - through inspections and representations by the facility management - they found incidents at the crematorium that caused the release of significant emissions that could have contributed to offensive odour complaints. One resident, Sharlize van Schalkwyk, said the bad odours had been happening for years but complaints were “ignored”. “My husband and I live about 800 metres from the crematorium. The activity there mostly happens at night and we see smoke coming out of doors, windows and not through the chimney.

“We were reliably told that human fat was being burnt outside and when we went to investigate and tried to take photos we were assaulted by two guys,” she said. Van Schalkwyk said when they tried to raise concerns with the owner of the crematorium they were met with threats of eviction. In January the odours became so bad that residents took to social media to vent their frustrations.

One complainant, Marthinus Gouws, called for the business to be closed down and alleged that “human and animal remains were processed together”. Another, Marlon Hamitera, said that at 2am on March 13 a “dead stink from the crematorium hung heavy in the air”. Images of what were allegedly operations at the crematorium showed piles of black refuse bags stacked along the boundary wall of the building and huge flames from inside while the doors were open.

Other areas close to the crematorium include Groenheuwel and Dromedaris although the stink was also experienced in nearby Wellington. The chairperson of the Wellington Association Against the Incinerator, Christine Marais, said residents were opposed to the crematorium being set up in the area as they had anticipated such problems. “Over the past five years I’ve heard horror stories about what is going on at the crematorium. We took pictures and videos in January and these showed a dilapidated building and smoke coming from windows, doors and any other opening in the building.

“This must stop. It’s mind boggling that the owner is allowed to do what he wants for such a long time. That building looks like it will fall apart any time,“ said Marais. The municipality said it did not carry out tests for offensive odours but was “mandated to investigate complaints of odours”. Otto said they had requested the facility to submit a plan of action outlining the measures to be implemented to ensure that the cremator operated within the requirements of their atmospheric emission licence.

The plan included that the facility conducts maintenance repair work on the cremator construction, emission testing and evaluating the operational effectiveness of the cremator to find operational shortcomings and identify management and mitigation measures to avoid any negative impact. The owner of the Drakenstein Crematorium, Johann van der Merwe, said work was being done to meet the requirements set out by the municipality. “Some of the parts were ordered from the USA and we had to wait for two to three weeks. But everything is under control now,” he said.

He said the crematorium was not the only emitter of bad smells in the area and said a wastewater treatment plant and an incinerator were also culprits. But according to Van Schalkwyk: “You cannot mistake the smell from the crematorium for anything else. We've lived (in the area) longer than the period during which the crematorium was set up.” Several funeral parlours in the Paarl area said if the crematorium was shut it would not affect their businesses as they referred families to other crematoria in the province.

There were crematoria in Maitland, Durbanville, Worcester and George. The district municipality also confirmed that the crematoria would absorb the cremations that were meant to be done in Drakenstein. The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the shortage of burial land across the country.