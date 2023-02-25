Smooth sailing for lucky Athlone kids

Some kids from Athlone had a real treat this week when some of the world’s best offshore sailors from teams participating in this year’s Ocean Race showed them a trick or two at the V&A Waterfront. The Little Optimist sailing therapy runs regularly from the charity’s base at Battery Park, aiming to facilitate healing, enhance well-being and inspire a love of sailing and the environment. The kids got to experience first-hand some of the oldest tricks of the sea-faring sport.

Shogan White, 11, one of the lucky kids who was part of the experience, said he had never been on a boat before. “I had lots of fun on the Optimist. Today was very exciting,” he said. Jamie Creighton, 13, who also part of the event, said he had learnt about pollution and the ocean.

“We learnt about the ocean and pollution. My favourite part was being on the boat and seeing some fishes in the water,” he said. This year marks the 12th time the race has stopped in Cape Town, making it the most visited stopover in the history of the 50-year event. Reverend Veron Bosch from Heideveld Baptist Church said kids from the Cape Flats didn’t often get to take part in outings in which they could get physically involved in what was on offer.