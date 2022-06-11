Snatched Capetonian Shireen Essop found safe

Shireen Essop, 32, who was allegedly kidnapped nearly three weeks ago has been found, her family has confirmed. She was last seen driving a white Toyota along Weltevreden Road.

Essop reportedly managed to phone her mother and her brothers who immediately gave chase on that day. The car was found abandoned but there was no trace of her. A statement released by her family said Essop was found on Saturday morning by the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch at the Klipfontein Mission Station.

“It give me great pleasure in informing you, that Shireen has finally been reunited with her family,” the statement said. “Words alone cannot express our heartfelt appreciation for being in your thoughts and in your hearts during these dark hours. “Your support and continuous prayers have given us the strength to remain positive and hopeful that the Almighty will guide her safely back home to us,” the family said.

