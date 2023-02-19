Social grant beneficiaries feel let down by Post office closures

As the South African Post Office (SAPO) forges ahead with plans to shut branches across the country, alarm bells have been raised over access to social grants by tens of thousands of beneficiaries. In the Western Cape, more than 1.6 million people rely on a social grant, the majority, especially in rural areas, receive payments through the post office.

Labour has confirmed that it was issued a notice on February 9 by the South African Post Office (SAPO) that 6000 workers would be retrenched. Secretary-General of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) Aubrey Tshabalala said union members indicated that almost 1000 post offices had been or were in the process of closing. Tshabalala said consultations with the union had not started, but a mediation process would get underway at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration next week, where details would be unpacked.

However, the social movement group, #PayTheGrants, raised concerns about the impact of the closures on social grant beneficiaries. These closures were tantamount to "yet another abuse" and "disregard for the dignity" of beneficiaries. Sassa's mandate is to administer the payment of social grants effectively and efficiently. Sassa ceded its responsibility to disburse social grants to SAPO in 2018 after the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) ended.

In September, the four-year partnership between Sassa and the post office came to an end after continuous administrative and technology challenges. The Postbank contract was also marred by technical glitches, which resulted in delays or non-payment of social grants. #PayTheGrants said it received numerous concerns from social grant beneficiaries regarding the implications of the branch closures.

#PayTheGrants Western Cape Co-ordinator Bravo Thompson said the decision would have an adverse impact, particularly on social grant beneficiaries in rural areas where Sassa branches were either few or none existent. "It's going to be a tough situation. Social grant beneficiaries who withdraw the grants from post offices are now anxious about what will happen to them. This move comes with an added financial burden on them as they will have to travel distances to access the grant," said Thompson. He said "once more" the beneficiaries learnt of the closures from the media, and there was no communication from Sassa on what mechanisms would be put in place should they be impacted by the closure.

The Post Office also provided other services, including renewal of vehicle licences, delivery of mail and parcels. Accessing the grants through the Post Office was the cheapest option as there were no extra banking fee charges, he added. "Government must come to the rescue of SAPO. As a society, we cannot afford to close down services that are needed by the poor. Once more, this decision will have an effect on their economic status and dignity, " said Thompson.

Johannesburg-based #PayTheGrants Co-ordinator Elizabeth Ruiters, also raised concerns on how issues regarding the payment of grants would be resolved in areas where the Post Office branches would be closed. "It's sad that many SAPO branches will close their doors. There had been months in which SAPO and later the Postbank experienced glitches with grant payments. "Beneficiaries have on several occasions been turned away from retailers or even their banks because there was no money from the Postbank. In the past, they were able to go to the Post Office, and issues would be resolved. Now people will have to find the nearest Sassa branch, which may be kilometres away, to resolve such challenges. Chances of getting service on the first visit from those officials are slim," Ruiters said.

It was not clear how Sassa intended to ensure efficient access to grants when the Post Offices are closed down. A Sassa Western Cape spokesperson said the Sassa card allowed clients "the flexibility" of accessing their social grant at a point most convenient for them. However, many grant beneficiaries were unable to do that at most retailers, according to #PayTheGrants.