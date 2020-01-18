Cape Town - A social media spat has erupted over a wedding venue’s refusal to host a lesbian couple’s ceremony - and now a petition to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has been started in their support. By 6.30pm on Friday, more than 300 signatures had been received.
“Everyone has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion,” was the defence offered by Beloftesbos, near Hermanus, for not hosting same-sex wedding ceremonies.
The picturesque farm first made headlines in 2017 when an American couple took to social media after their request to have their wedding at Beloftesbos was denied.
Sasha-Lee Heekes and fiancée Megan Watling have taken their grievance to the SAHRC, and Facebook users have joined the furore.