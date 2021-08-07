Sole survivor of Sizzler’s massacre calls for killer not to be granted parole

Cape Town - For years, the sole survivor of the Sizzler’s Massacre, Quinton Taylor remained out of the public eye. This week, he broke his silence, stating the parole board had failed to contact him regarding the consideration of the release of killer Adam Woest on parole. Taylor told Weekend Argus during an exclusive interview that Cape High Court judge Nathan Erasmus, ruling for Woest and his co-accused, Trevor Theys who is now deceased, to never be granted parole should be upheld.

He echoed his disgust and disappointment and said he could easily have been the 10th person who would have died at the hands of the duo but survived. “I am not happy about it, for them to even think of releasing Adam Woest, especially since he was the instigator, he was sentenced to 25 consecutive life years with no possibility of parole ever,” he said. “So, the fact that a High Court judge can be overruled, is concerning. I am very unhappy and I will do what I need to do or be a part of anything I can be a part of to stop this, to kill it in its tracks. This is shameful and an embarrassment. I am very confused as to why they would even think of allowing it, he is a murderer.”

Taylor added that Woest had shown no remorse and killed nine people in a blink of an eye, bullying Theys to assist him. The house in Sea Point where the Sizzlers massacre took place. Picture: Johan Schronen “You do not start off by killing nine people, you start off small, so this boy has been doing this for a long time. There was no remorse, he was the instigator. He was the one who bullied the other guy (Theys) to do things and as far as I know this other guy has already passed away, he paid his dues. “I am very interested in making sure that he never actually gets released. I was not approached by any parole board. I was only made aware by you (Weekend Argus) and other groups. I am not impressed by that.

“He is a multi-murderer who was not given the option for parole, let me remind you, without the possibility of parole ever. What they are doing now violates what was decided by Judge Nathan Erasmus. His decision should stand, Taylor said.. Taylor had helped to secure the arrest of Theys after recognising his photograph in a police file. He had been kept in witness protection at the time.

In May, in a letter written to Marlene Visser, the mother of 22-year-old Warren Visser, who had been one of Woest’s victims, shared a letter with Weekend Argus in which the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that they were attempting to trace one more victim to be part of the Victim Dialogue. As soon as this process was completed, it would be submitted to the National Council of Correctional Services for assessment regarding his release on parole. In 2004, during sentencing proceedings at the Cape High Court, Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that Woest and Theys should never be considered for parole.

At the time Erasmus described the crimes committed “utter savagery” and “extreme callousness”. Woest, a waiter together with Theys, a taxi driver, were convicted and sentenced for nine murders, and other serious charges at a gay massage parlour in Sea Point in January 2003. The two were convicted of nine counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and the possession of ammunition after a guilty plea.

They had tied up 10 men, shot them, and slit their throats. The victims were Warren Visser, Aubrey Otgaar, Sergio de Castro, Stephanus Fouche, Johan Meyer, Gregory Berghau, Travis Reade, Timothy Boyd and Marius Meyer. Otgaar was the owner of the parlour.

The motive behind the killings is believed to be a botched robbery, but this was never proven. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said Woest was due to be considered for parole on 16 March 2016, as per the law, but he was not released because he had not met all the requirements for him to be released at the time. “The offender is still incarcerated while the department is still in the process of tracing all his victims for representations before the Parole board. The DCS values and respects the rights of victims and those of our offenders. We believe the participation of victims towards the release of offenders on parole is of paramount importance towards restorative justice. We continue to strive for a safer South Africa for all who leave in it.”