Sole survivor of Sizzlers massacre makes public appeal to help write his book

Cape Town - In 2003, Quinton Taylor’s life changed forever. Taylor was the sole survivor of the Sizzlers Massacre which left nine of his friends dead at the hands of mass killer Adam Woest. Now hopes to share his experience in a book.

Taylor has already written the first part of a three-part autobiography series which he hopes he can receive funding to have it published and assistance with the editing. Trevor Theys, the co-accused in the case, has since died while being imprisoned. Weekend Argus has shared victims’ pleas recently to stop the parole of Woest.

The title: A Life Redeemed, The Story of the Sizzlers Massacre Survivor, is being shared via Airfunding and Taylor took to the Airfunding page detailing how he had lost his home during a fire in 2017 in Knysna and worked as a shuttle driver. “I have finished the first book, all I need help with now is to get it edited. “I have already started with the second book, where the first one leaves off the second one begins.

“I am pushing to have it published properly and to have it done so globally. “I am stuck since I do not know how to operate this Airfunding and that is why I am asking people to join the page and share it. On the page, Taylor pours his heart out, detailing how he lost his home and income. “I am really down now financially.”

In August, Taylor said he was disappointed that a Cape high court judge’s decision could be reviewed for a parole bid by Woest. “I am not happy about it, for them to even think of releasing Adam Woest, especially since he was the instigator, he was sentenced to 25 consecutive life years with no possibility of parole ever. “So, the fact that a high court judge can be overruled, is concerning.

“I am very unhappy and I will do what I need to do or be a part of anything I can be a part of to stop this, to kill it in its tracks. “This is shameful and an embarrassment. “I am very confused as to why they would even think of allowing it, he is a murderer,” he said.

Taylor had been the key witness in the case and had helped to secure the arrest of Theys after recognising his photograph in a police file and was kept in witness protection then. In 2004, the court ruled that Woest and Theys would never be considered for parole. Woest, a waiter along with Theys, a taxi driver, were convicted and sentenced for nine murders, and other serious charges at a gay massage parlour in Sea Point in January 2003.

The two were convicted of nine counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and the possession of ammunition after a guilty plea. They tied up 10 men, shot them, and slit their throats. The victims were Warren Visser, Aubrey Otgaar, Sergio de Castro, Stephanus Fouche, Johan Meyer, Gregory Berghau, Travis Reade, Timothy Boyd and Marius Meyer.

Otgaar was the owner of the parlour. The motive behind the killings is believed to be a botched robbery, but this was never proven. Another victim, Warren Visser, mother, Marlene Visser and sister, Leigh began a petition to stop Woest from being granted parole.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said Woest was due to be considered for parole on March 16, 2016, as per the law, and that he was not released because he had not met the requirements then. They said they were in the process of tracing all of his victims for the representations before the Parole Board and also made contact with Weekend Argus to reach Taylor. Taylor said this week, he had no real contact with DCS and wasn’t prepared to speak because he was angry.

“To answer your other questions no the Department of Correctional Services hasn’t actually contacted me,except for some vague meeting in Pretoria about having Woest released and I never responded as I was furious.” DCS said it will check with the parole board whether he was approached for the voice victim dialogue. To help Taylor please follow the link.