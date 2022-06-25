Solly Msimanga’s ex-wife dies

The ex-wife of the former mayor of Tshwane and current leader of the opposition in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Solly Msimanga, has died. DA provincial chairperson in Gauteng, Fred Nel, confirmed the death of Monde Msimanga to Weekend Argus. Msimanga and Monde tied the knot in 2006 and have two children named Amogelong and Aobokwe.

“His ex-wife passed away last night, the cause is not yet known.” Msimanga told the paper that his former wife did not commit suicide and said it’s imperative to debunk online rumours stating that. “There’s been a case of a liver problem and that is what it is,” he said.

“It’s not suicide. There is a proper certificate from the attending paramedic explaining what they observed. I truly can’t believe that there would be people who’d go to those levels.” Monde Msimanga passed away Friday evening. Photo: Supplied Msimanga further asked for privacy. “I ask that I and my boys be allowed to go through this very difficult and painful period peacefully.”

