Some of the hardest working horses given hope by local business woman

Cape Town - As part of her commitment to social initiatives for people, pets, and the planet, Alexandra Miszewski is giving hope to some of the hardest-working horses in the Western Cape. Miszewski, 22, who runs three businesses centred around her relationship with her horse, and who was diagnosed with a career-ending tendon injury, is supplying Novita Biotechnology and Regenesis Vet treatments to horses who are treated and monitored by the Cart Horse Protection Association (CHPA) to help keep them at their optimum fitness and health.

The CHPA is a non-profit animal welfare organisation that helps more than 160 cart horses on Cape Town’s roads. The annual sponsorship consist of roughly 110 hyaluronic acid injections and 30 regenesis treatments that will help 20 working horses receive treatments throughout the year as well as treating and rehabilitating various surrendered and confiscated horses at the CHPA Rehabilitation and Recovery Centre. CHPA spokesperson Marike Kotze said that she is grateful for the sponsorship as the product will decrease the deleterious effects of concussion on joints and musculoskeletal systems that horses experience while working on the road daily.

“Currently we support cart horse owners, drivers and guards from 21 different areas on the Cape Flats, who use cart horses as a means of transport, collecting scrap metal and/or garden refuse and rubble to generate an income for themselves and their families. “Hence, we believe that if owners and drivers have access to affordable services, are educated on proper horse care and have an understanding of animal welfare legislation, we can reduce the risk of horses’ welfare being compromised,” said Kotze. In early this year, Miszewski’s Novita Biotechnology bought out Regenesis-Vet which has developed the world’s first and only commercially available systemic regenerative treatment through a unique system of processing horse’s own blood.

The technology separates the horse’s blood into individual components and then isolates and harvests a cascade of specific growth factors from the horse’s own blood to extract the healing factors. From this a serum is extracted which is rich in targeted growth factors, and which can be injected back into the horse or frozen and stored for later use. This serum dramatically increases the body’s ability to heal itself after injury and improves the horse’s muscle tone and overall condition, as evidenced by the positive reviews of the products from members of the racing and show-jumping fraternities.

And through its business model of hope, Novita aims to positively impact people, pets and the planet – its own unique take on the triple bottom line. In doing so, Novita hopes to ensure that the technology that was previously inaccessible and unaffordable can be accessed by those who need it the most. “My companies started as an extension of me looking for treatments for my own horses who have had issues in the past, so being able to assist horses that normally would never have access to these sorts of treatments is something very special to me.