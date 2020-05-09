Some of us believe lemon can prevent Covid-19 - survey

Cape Town - Drinking lemon with vitamin C and a hot climate are among the measures South Africans feel could prevent the spread of Covid-19, a recent survey found. An Ipsos survey discovered the ways South Africans have responded to the virus. Seventy percent of those surveyed believed that Covid-19 could be prevented by drinking lemon and vitamin C while 61% thought a hot climate could also prevent the spread. One in three respondents thought the cure to be garlic and one in four believed that Africans can’t get it. Fewer than one in 10 think that drinking bleach is another cure.

The study was conducted with results based on 1099 interviews with individuals aged 18 years and over.

Cities surveyed, between April 2 and 6, included Joburg (463), Pretoria (331) and Durban (305).

The study found that all respondents knew about the virus, had a basic understanding with regard to how it is transmitted and the importance of hand washing. Most understood the symptoms of the disease.

One in five respondents, mostly from Durban, felt that they don’t have enough information about the virus.

However, the summary noted that a sizeable number of respondents wanted more information.

This could help to avoid misconceptions about “cures” to prevent Covid-19.

South Africans saw the virus as a high personal risk as it poses a threat to the country. Respondents were found to be supportive of varying personal and public measures which aim to curb the spread.

Research found that it may be difficult to comply with physical distancing as many do not have separate rooms to isolate potentially infected individuals.

Respondents said they normally got their information on what’s happening in the country from local TV (69%); followed by radio (29%), international TV channels (27%) and social media (17%).

The survey found that measures that restrict movement or entail the closure of services could place a burden on the population.

The research was completed in partnership with health experts Resolve to Save Lives, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum.

