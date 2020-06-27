Something to Say podcast to tell the stories of young SA professionals

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Young professionals have a voice and a new podcast, Something to Say, gives them a stage to have their say. The podcast is the idea of Cape Town social worker Simone Johnston who was inspired by her love of people and the medium. The podcast has featured local woman professionals such as broadcaster Natalie Malgas, founder of Cocobean Cooks, Beans van Zyl, and Giselle Esau, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway brand marketing head. “At the beginning of lockdown, I was thinking about what I would miss or potentially struggle with,” she said. “I consider myself quite blessed to make contact and befriend so many people with such amazing career stories. It’s the narrative I’m most interested in, how people get to where they are and what their journeys are like.

“I’m talking about young professionals. I have also taken a liking to listening to podcasts, I find them informative and relaxing.”

Johnston is one of many content creators and enthusiasts who have taken to the medium surging in global popularity. According to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report, more than 475 million people listen to podcasts.

Something to Say is available to listen to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Play.

Using conference app Zoom, Johnston conducts her interviews on Saturdays and edits them for release on the following Friday, with the promise of releasing an episode every fortnight.

Sound quality and time management are concerns for the podcaster.

“I’m hoping to get some proper equipment so I can record better quality sound. Zoom doesn’t always have the best connection.”

Other podcasters have had to adapt to remote working following the lockdown, such as Yolisa Mkele, co-host of the podcast Part Time Alcoholics in Joburg.

“We all have to record from the comfort and safety of our own homes and then I put it all together,” Mkele said. “The other issue we’ve had is sound quality as previously we got together to record. We are trying to solve that issue.”

Along with co-hosts Sherman Singh and Ndondo Mdaka, the podcast combines the reviewing of alcoholic beverages with current affairs and personal experiences, Mkele said.

Major audio services are capitalising on the popularity of podcasts through licensing deals. In May, Spotify announced that it had reached a deal with comedian Joe Rogan to offer his podcast on their platform in a deal reportedly worth $100 million (about R1.7 billion).

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government has launched its own podcast titled Dreaming of One Day, produced by the provincial government and Wesgro. The podcast features soundscapes of popular destinations with the first episode, published on June 18, spotlighting the Cape Winelands region.

“The One Day Western Cape tourism campaign utilises a variety of digital mediums and streaming services, like Zoom, together with photography and video - to highlight the magic of the province’s six regions,” said Wesgro chief executive Tim Harris.

The podcast is available to listen to on multiple platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Stitcher.

WEEKEND ARGUS