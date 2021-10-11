Son allegedly murders mother with axe

Cape Town - A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in court for allegedly murdering his mother with an axe during an argument. The incident allegedly took place yesterday after he reportedly partied and drank with friends in Browns Farm, near Philippi.

Police were called to the scene after a neighbour discovered the body of the 47-year-old mother inside the house. A 10-year-old relative who witnessed the crime has since been taken in by social workers. Community Policing Forum (CPF) structures are calling for no bail and more initiatives and programmes to curb gender-based violence.

It is alleged the man has a previous charge of rape and was recently released from prison. Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed that the man was facing a charge of murder. “Nyanga police are investigating a murder (domestic violence related) case. The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged on the mentioned charges.”

Qwebe Dumisani of the Philippi CPF said they were outraged by the incident and were calling for no bail. “This 31-year-old man was socialising with friends, which is near his home. Later on, he was drunk and he went home and he started assaulting his mother. He assaulted his mother with the back of an axe, in her head and she died on the scene,” Dumisani alleged. “We are not happy that children are abusing parents and we want to focus on the fact that the suspect doesn't get bail.”

Thandiso Xokoza, of Philippi-East CPF, said they were calling on police, businesses and government to intervene against gender-based violence in their community because there were no facilities available to educate women and victims that they can seek help. “As much as the CPF has been appealing, even to (Police Minister) Bheki Cele when we had an opportunity to see him, we need containers here where victims can go in their time of need,” Xokoza said. “The problem we have is that most people living here in Browns Farm come from the rural areas, the Eastern Cape, where they think gender-based violence is the norm.