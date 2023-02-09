SONA2023: South Africans urge Ramaphosa to resign or fix the country’s woes

South Africans gathered outside the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday and said President Cyril Ramaphosa should resign if he cannot prioritise the country’s issues. "Load shedding is really bad, it's affecting my day to day routine,“ Bongo Sovana said ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Story continues below Advertisement

“He should honestly just resign, it's the same thing, every year.” Phakamile Petrus Sitho shared in Sovana’s sentiments and said his hopes and dreams for the country were in complete tatters. “I will dance if the president says he is going to resign. Even a 90-year-old lady will dance. He disappointed our country and should hamba. We have had enough," said Sitho. Accountant student, 19-year-old Olwethu Mlonyeni, called on Ramaphosa to fire Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande and increase the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) grants.

"We want R2000 for NSAFAS grants, it still won't be enough but we will be able to survive," said Mlonyeni. “Load shedding should also end we can't study in the dark.” Speaking on the high unemployment rates in the country, Busi Mavuso said she wanted priority to be placed on job creation.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I would love to hear the president say he is going to create more jobs for the young people, our youth unemployment rate is stubbornly high ... they send us on learning programs every year which is good but after that we still can't find jobs," she said. Yvonne Bester said it was time for the African National Congress-led government to vacate office and allow other parties to govern. "The whole ANC leadership should be overhauled..they should get their house in order. We are fed-up and have had enough," said Bester.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mavis Ntanta said she still held hope that South Africa would rise from the ashes. The mother of three has been waiting outside the City Hall since 2pm in order to hear the president’s speech. "We are a (strong-willed) nation and I firmly believe that we will get through this. I have faith in South Africa and cannot wait to see what Cyril have to say," she said.

Lehlonoho Nkosi said he still had faith in Ramaphosa. "I think we should hear what the man has to say before jumping to conclusions. But youth unemployment is something he (shouldn’t) leave out of his speech, as we won't survive another year like this," said Nkosi. "And load shedding, please. It's too much, we need that energy disaster he bragged about. And we definitely need new blood in our cabinet. I vote yes for a cabinet reshuffle."