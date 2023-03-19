Sons placed in school but dad can’t afford the transport cost

WITH only a few days left before the first school term ends, a widowed and unemployed father is still trying to place his three sons to start Grade 1. Weekend Argus carried Mario Claasen’s and his sons’ story recently. Claasen's children aged seven, nine and 11 have never been to school as he had been told over the years that a nearby school, Happy Valley primary school, was full.

Since the story ran in the paper, the boys have been accepted at Beverley Park primary school in Eerste River, bordering Blue Downs. While Claasen was grateful his sons could now go to school, transport alone would cost almost R2 500 a month. He is dependent on state grants of R480 a child and the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant of R350. The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said Beverley Park School had confirmed in writing to the district that it could take all three learners.

“The parent is advised to consider this offer,” said spokesperson Bronagh Hammond. The department’s offer came even though Claasen pleaded with the district office via an email, which Weekend Argus saw, to find an alternative school closer to where he and the boys live, stating his financial circumstances. He described the situation as “unacceptable” and an excuse to claim that the officials had tried their best. “I walked from Happy Valley where I stay to Eerste River to check out the school. It took me two hours one way. I didn’t have transport money and wanted to assess if I could walk my children to school every day. It’s not feasible.”

Claasen said a local taxi driver who transported children to Eerste River told him it would cost more than R650 a child a month. “I am just given a runaround by officials and being treated as a pawn. “A few weeks ago the RR. Franks Primary School in Kleinvlei was asked to assist me. Again I went there without confirmation of placement but I was told by the school secretary that there was no space for them. I could not even meet the principal. “We find ourselves in the same predicament again. With the grants I managed to buy them school shoes and trousers in preparation for when they are placed. They stare at these items now, wondering when they will wear them proudly to school.”

Happy Valley primary school is a stone’s throw from the children's home and there are also other nearby schools, Blackheath and Silversand primary schools, which also claimed they were full. ANC member of the provincial legislature and education spokesperson Khalid Sayed said proximity to school should be considered with regard to the placement of learners. “It is arrogant and impractical of the department to offer a place in Eerste River. They fail to take into account people’s socio-economic circumstances when placing learners.” Sayed urged the WCED to find a place for the children in a nearby school.