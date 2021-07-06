Soup kitchens face challenge of feeding more with limited funding

Cape Town - Following the implementation of Lockdown level 4, soup kitchens across Cape Town say they are to feed the rising numbers of the newly unemployed, homeless and hungry. Founder of the Serving Hands NPO, Insaaf Manuel said that the organisation has seen a surge of people in need of food over the past few weeks. While the line of the hungry seeking meals continues to grow, soup kitchens are receiving less sponsorship and donations by the day.

The NPO runs a daily soup kitchen from the Manual family home in Belgravia and feeds approximately 250 needy people daily while also supplying goods to nine other local soup kitchens. Apart from porridge, a cooked lunch and sandwiches are also provided. As the country remains on lockdown, more people have become reliant on the aid of soup kitchens for a meal. Picture: Supplied “For many adults and children, the porridge we serve will be the first and last meal for the day before they go to work or school. Due to a lack of funds, we are no longer able to provide sanitary towels or toiletries to women living on the street. It is hard to even donate bars of soap or sanitisers to keep them safe from infection.” Wafeeka Manuel who works at the soup kitchen explained that the soup kitchen now caters to previously stable families who have been affected by unemployment, and that hunger has been reaching all corners of society and communities.

“What used to cater mostly for the homeless now caters for persons from all age groups, religions, walks of life, and parts of Cape Town, the common factor bringing them together to line up in the cold is hunger and the need for a plate of warm food.” Director, Patrick Matroos who runs the Oasis Life Centre soup kitchen and distributes goods to 11 other soup kitchens says that following the announcement of the third wave soup kitchens across Cape Town have seen a growth in demand but are battling to find partnerships and funding as more and more companies now face financial hurdles. Matroos is pleading for more corporations and organisations to partner with and fund reputable soup kitchens as they are now feeding the greater part of their struggling community members.

“We are witnessing young professionals unable to make ends meet that need food, we are seeing newly retrenched professionals unable to support their families and need food. Businesses have closed and people have lost their livelihoods, they need to eat as well. We are asking for the public to donate where they can and for big corporations to donate.” A 41-year-old volunteer at Serving Hands, Toefy Hassan said that before he became a volunteer he used to live on the streets. He emphasised the importance of donating to the less fortunate as a small donation can make a huge difference to the needy and can mean the difference between starvation and hope. “I was helped off the streets by warm food and clothes, I am now able to help others get off the streets as well. My mother who passed away used to feed the homeless as well and this is how I honour her memory every day.”