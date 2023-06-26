South Africa - Germany collaborate o dealing with complex corruption cases

Cape Town - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape, members of the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation and members from the Judiciary, prosecution services and police from Bavaria in Germany, have held a three-day workshop aimed at strengthening relations to dea effectively with complex corruption cases. Hanns Bühler, the regional resident representative in Southern Africa, said The Hanns Seidel foundation facilitated the workshop, a exchange of experience between German and South African experts, looking at how to enhance cooperation between police and prosecutors.

The workshop which was held at the Houw Hoek Hotel last week was a spin-off from discussions between the NPA and the DPCI’s national leaderships, formulated mechanisms for closer cooperation between the law enforcement and prosecution agencies. Eric Ntabazalila, the regional communications manager of the NPA in the Western Cape, said that the agreement birthed the provincial leg, which was attended by more than 50 representatives consisting of representatives from the NPA in the Western Cape led by the Director of Public Prosecutions. “Adv Nicolette Bell, NPA representatives from the Eastern Cape led by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the region Adv Barry Madolo, members of the DPCI led by Major General Mathipa Makgato, provincial head of the DPCI,Western Cape and Majoir General Ngwenya, the provincial head of the DPCI, Eastern Cape.

“Also in attendance was Dr Laurent Lafleur, a judge at the higher regional court in Munich, who is also a former public prosecutor. The gathering was also addressed by Hildegard Bäumler-Hösl, senior public prosecutor, head of the central and coordination office for asset recovery in Bavaria, and former Head of main department for economic crimes as well as by Bernhard Egger, detective assistant chief constable,” he said. Ntabazabila said the aim of the workshop was to share the philosophy agreed upon by the national leadership of both the NPA and the DPCI, with the leaders at provincial level, to consider and discuss mechanisms of close cooperation between prosecutors and police, to fight complex corruption cases more efficiently and use experiences, approaches and best practices adopted in Germany in South Africa. “The workshop agreed on a common mindset and understanding between investigators and prosecutors, on how major case investigations and prosecutions must be approached and prioritised.