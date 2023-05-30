South African actress named new brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris

Cape Town - There’s no stopping South African-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu, who has been named the new brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.
Mbedu has had a great year so far and was named Outstanding Breakthrough Actress winner for her stellar performance as Nawi in “The Woman King” at the 23rd Annual Black Reel Awards in February.
The multi-award-winning actress has bagged a great deal as the face of Gris Dior fragrance.
And now she has landed a deal with L’Oréal Paris as the brand ambassador and spokesperson in the sub-Saharan Africa region. The KwaZulu-Natal-born star broke the news on Instagram when she retweeted the announcement made by the French cosmetics company.
The post read: “We are thrilled to announce the talented South African actress @Thuso.Mbedu as a new brand ambassador and spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris in the sub-Saharan Africa region. In addition to her successful international acting career, Thuso is passionate about empowering women and girls by providing them with educational resources alongside the non-profit organisation Save The Children.
“Together, we look forward to inspiring and uplifting individuals of all backgrounds to embrace their beauty, celebrate diversity and foster self-confidence. Welcome to the L’Oréal Paris Family, Thuso!”
Well-known celebrities could not wait to congratulate Mbedu.
The award-winning Viola Davis wrote: “THUSOOOO!!!!!!! BEAUTIFUL!!!!! Welcome to the family!!!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”
Gail Mabalane said: “🔥🙌🏾 Congratulations Thuso!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳 This is for many, MANY girls of color all around the world! 😃 YOU ARE WORTH IT!!! 💕
Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi said: “Major!!! Congratulations Thuso 🚀🥂❤️”
The L’Oréal Paris official account commented: “She inspires us daily! ☺”
And we couldn’t agree more. Mbedu is running a race of her own and there is no stopping her now!
Weekend Argus