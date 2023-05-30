South African actress named new brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris

Cape Town - There’s no stopping South African-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu, who has been named the new brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

Mbedu has had a great year so far and was named Outstanding Breakthrough Actress winner for her stellar performance as Nawi in “The Woman King” at the 23rd Annual Black Reel Awards in February.

The multi-award-winning actress has bagged a great deal as the face of Gris Dior fragrance.

And now she has landed a deal with L’Oréal Paris as the brand ambassador and spokesperson in the sub-Saharan Africa region. The KwaZulu-Natal-born star broke the news on Instagram when she retweeted the announcement made by the French cosmetics company.