South African cops’ applications received in Queensland Police recruitment drive

Queensland Police have confirmed that they have received a number of applications from South African police members who are keen to work in their police department in Australia. They have signed a labour agreement which allows police from countries like South Africa to be recruited.

Two weeks ago, “Weekend Argus” reported that Queensland Police in Australia had begun a social media recruitment drive, offering employment to police who were not citizens and had a minimum of three years’ experience. This week, Patrick Goddard, public affairs officer, media and public affairs communications for the Culture and Engagement Division, said the officers had to go through many forms of assessment including psychological and had received applications from South Africans. “The Queensland Police Service (QPS) has recently announced a labour agreement which will allow for people with overseas policing experience to apply to join the QPS, without the need to be an Australian citizen or resident,” he explained.

“The QPS has begun actively recruiting from international police organisations, welcoming applicants from across the world, aiming to add experienced international officers to its staff. “The QPS has imposed high eligibility standards to ensure that the right officers are hired. Applicants will need to have 3 years of comparable front line policing experience, complete cognitive, medical, fitness and psychological passments as well as comprehensive integrity vetting. “Successful applicants may have their prior policing experience recognised with training expedited under the Police Abridged Competency Education (PACE) programme or will be required to complete mainstream recruit training. The QPS may also recognise earned ranks up to the level of Senior Constable, allowing more experienced officers to transition into the QPS at a more senior rank.

“The QPS has been inundated with interested officers, receiving a significant number of applicants from South Africa. The QPS believes that applicants are interested in joining the QPS due to the excellent work conditions offered, as well as the opportunity to work within Queensland. “Any officers interested in applying, more information can be found on policerecruit.qld.gov.au.”

The post is advertised on the police service’s Facebook page. The post read: “Bring your policing skills to Queensland Australia. We’re now recruiting experienced constables from South Africa.” MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen, said police officers would explore options but that it would be a loss to the country and province should officers leave. Vital skills and knowledge would be lost.