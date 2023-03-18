The Queensland Police Service in Australia is calling on South African Police to join their police service. In a social media post the Queensland Police Service calls on Saps members to “Bring your policing skills to Queensland Australia. We’re now recruiting experienced constables from South Africa.”

A recruitment officer for the Queensland police Timira Josiffe, said police officers who had five years experience could apply and added officers would have to meet the Department of Immigration visa eligibility requirements. “Thank you for your inquiry regarding the International Sponsorship Program. The following general information is relevant to enquiries regarding the QPS International Police recruitment campaign,” he wrote. They said foreign nationals with policing experience could apply despite not being an Australian citizen or permanent resident but had to complete various assessments. Certain requirements included completing a physiological test and had to be under the age of 55 without any grievances on their previous visa applications.

MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen said it would be a loss to country and province should officers leave. “Employees tend to remain in environments where they are appreciated and where there are prospects for growth and advancement,” said Allen. “It is vital that SAPS do not lose skills and expertise that will assist us in combating crime and creating safer communities. With our continued call for devolution, and once it occurs, the Western Cape Government will ensure that a professional environment is created, where South African Police Service officers will find joy in serving and protecting residents.”

Police and Prisons Civil rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said they have yet to be informed of the recruitement drive. “I am not aware of our SAPS members being sought abroad, and I’ve consulted with our structures. Nobody seems to be aware.” On the page, some police members inquired about the opportunity, with some saying they were awaiting responses, to which the Queensland Police responded: “Thanks for getting in touch. We've received a lot of interest in this opportunity, so response time is taking a little longer than usual. Our team will get back to you as soon as possible, thanks for your patience.”

Other Facebook users, part of the Proudly South African In Perth group, reacted to the Australian police’s post. Jennifer Naude wrote: “Have they seen the SAP lately? Most of them would not even pass the beep test. Not to mention their literacy levels and ability to apply the law. How many good quality police officers are left and how are they going to ensure they get those ones?” Another user, Bruno Loreggian wrote: “Yoh ... time for Queenslanders to keep a $50 between their drivers and centrelink card,” referring to alleged bribes South Africans have paid to police here.

Adele Malan Burger asked: “Can you believe this? They have no idea what they are getting themselves into.” Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe did not respond by the time of going to print. Meanwhile, local officers have complained about the state of the police stations they work at.

An Athlone police officer shared images of their toilets, which he said posed a health risk. The officer, who wished to remain anonymous, said the conditions they were working under was untenable. “We have complained in the past about our working environment, however, all those fall on deaf ears and to further complain means you run a risk of victimisation and even worse, losing your job.” Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said all stations are allocated a day-to-day maintenance budget every financial year for the maintenance of buildings and that the day-to-day maintenance was the priority of each station’s management team.

“The EPW Programme has been launched to ensure that the Community Service centres at stations are painted, and this is ongoing. The overall maintenance of SAPS buildings resorts under the auspices of the Department of Public Works,“ said van Wyk. "“This includes the cleanliness of ablution and other facilities. Therefore, each station is equipped with groundsmen and general workers to fulfil this capacity. According to the management at the mentioned station, their toilets remain in a good, clean, and healthy state as they are cleaned daily,"/” said Van Wyk. Ian Cameron, from Action Society, said the poor conditions at Athlone police station toilets were just the tip of the iceberg, as other provinces' police stations were worse.

"There's several stations that have this problem. I know of many stations that often don't have lights that don’t work, such as Langa police station. Some don’t have toilets that work properly, and others don't even have toilet paper. So police members have to take their own toilet paper to work, and if they complain, they are victimised," said Cameron. He said when generators did not work during load shedding, they were at higher risk of being robbed of firearms. "There are literally members that are scared to go to work, not because they can't defend themselves, but because of the risks posed by being at a police station during load shedding. It's not only a health risk; it's a physical threat as well.