South African youth praised for playing a role in international relations between China and South Africa this Youth Month

Youth were lauded for their contribution to strengthening relations between South Africa and China in a competition involving South African high school learners on Thursday, as the country commemorated Youth Day yesterday. Excitement was in the air as the Confucius Institute at the University of the Western Cape held the 16th Chinese Bridge Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students at Lagoon Beach Hotel.

The competition aimed to test South African high school learner’s proficiency in Mandarin, the most common dialect in China, which has been adopted as a second language by those who speak other Chinese languages. The competition saw high school pupils from various parts of the country impress a handful of judges in a writing competition, speech competition and a cultural performance. Umesh Bawa, the director of international relations at the University of the Western Cape, said the competition was to celebrate the efforts of the young people who were participants in the competition.

Umesh Bawa, the director of international relations at the University of the Western Cape delivers welcome speech at the competition. Picture: NTSIKA MAJIBA “These learners displayed hard work and dedication for the competition as we commemorate June 16. The spirit of those youth ties in with the dedication and hard work of these young people who will compete today,” he said. You Wenze, the consulate general of the People’s Republic of China in Cape Town delivers address at the “Chinese Bridge” Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students at the Lagoon Beach Hotel on Thursday. Picture: NTSIKA MAJIBA You Wenze, the consulate general of the People’s Republic of China in Cape Town, said the competition had connected South Africa and China through the youth. “There are currently 180 countries learning Chinese. Being able to speak Mandarin opens up opportunities and is an important tool of exchange,” he said.

Ilitha Fani from Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape delivers her speech at the competition. Picture: NTSIKA MAJIBA Ilitha Fani from Diocesan School for Girls in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, who was a participant, said she felt nervous but put in a lot of work practising, writing practice papers with and without a memo. Erika Ohademwa, from the same school, said she too felt nervous as she saw her fellow competitors were well prepared. “I am Ugandan, and when I started school in Makhanda I was very unsure of which language to take as I was not familiar with Xhosa or Zulu. I opted to take Mandarin and have been preparing very hard for the competition,” she said.