In the clip, Josh Pieters explained that he had set up a fake website called “The Cape Town Collective for Freedom of Speech” three months ago and invited the former The Apprentice participant to receive her trophy for being “an inspiration”.
Hopkins can be seen smiling with Pieters in front of a screen bearing the words “Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy”. When she collects the award, the capital letters enlarge, spelling out the c-word.
“It’s strange to hear nice things being said about yourself,” she can be heard saying as a group of actors, hired by Pieters applauds.
But then the controversial columnist goes into a tirade of racist and prejudiced mocking, among many, Muslims and Greta Thunberg.