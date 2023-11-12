Soweto school a bright spark

SPARK Schools Soweto has been named the World’s Best School by T4 Education, in partnership with the Templeton World Charity Foundation, Accenture and American Express. Organisers said the school won because of its dedication to its founding principles and earned the international award in the “Community Collaboration” category.

SPARK Soweto, the 20th school in the SPARK Schools network, was selected because it became a catalyst for change in its disadvantaged community that was once symbolic of the struggle against apartheid. Chants and cheers filled the air at the GOG Gardens, Soweto, when SPARK Schools Soweto teachers, scholars, parents and members of the community came together for the live global announcement of T4 Education’s 2023 World’s Best School. Pictures: Supplied. Besides offering world-class and affordable education to South African families, the SPARK Schools philosophy of engaging and empowering their communities has now been recognised on a world stage. SPARK Soweto leads its community in environmental care initiatives and has committed to hiring local undergraduates from the community. It has used its collaborative approach to build a village for its young students in the place they call home.

The school’s principles: Service, Persistence, Achievement, Responsibility and Kindness, are the guiding light in its interaction with its community. Principal of SPARK Schools Soweto, Nthambeleni Nyambeni, paid tribute to the school’s learners who repeat the school’s creed every day, a daily promise that summarises their core values. “As the Principal of SPARK Schools Soweto, I am proud of our scholars and teachers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence. Winning the title of the World's Best School is a testament to our collective hard work and the power of quality education.