Space Weather Girl's Christmas Spectacular set to take off at Drama Factory

Cape Town - Blast off into the Christmas spirit with Cape Town-born performer, producer and director Zena Wood this festive season. The New York-based resident will present her Space Weather Girl's Christmas Spectacular at The Drama Factory in Somerset West from December 6 to 11.

The show will take you on a journey through space while listening to some of your favourite Christmas songs. However, Wood finds herself in Cape Town instead of Mars over the Christmas period. “The inspiration for Space Weather Girl was my love of nature and how much we can learn about our planet in space. I also want to create uplifting and informative content, and I find that space exploration has a lot of room for that. What better time to celebrate all the beauty we have around us than at Christmas time.

“This is such a festive time of year for many people and a show is a wonderful way to celebrate a trip around the sun. Bring your friends and family to spend quality time together too,” said Woods, who created the concept in 2018 as a celebration of space exploration. This will be the first-time she performs Space Weather Girl live. “It is a very exciting time. I’ve always felt peaceful looking at the stars. We live on such a fascinating planet and space isn’t too boring either,” she added. Wood, who grew up in Kuils River, did her BA in Humanities at Stellenbosch University, trained at the Waterfront Theatre School and did her MBA in filmmaking at the New York Film Academy.