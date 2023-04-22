Cape Town – Robbers have tormented 23 schools in the Western Cape since the beginning of this academic year, and the recent armed attack at Masivuke Primary School in Phillipi stirred anger among parents who feared for the safety of their children. This was triggered by traumatic tales told by their children, who explained how armed men barged into the school, threatened and stole from the staff on April 13.

"My daughter came home frightened and in panic, saying she was almost robbed. I quickly attended to her, reassuring she was safe and tried to get as much information as possible. To my shock, it happened at the school and there were guns; how? “Schools are regarded as safe havens in our communities and we expect the security system to be intact and operational during school hours, but no, the department is reckless and doesn't monitor our schools. Yet, teachers don't even care to address us as parents on the matter. “I had to contact the school myself, and even then they didn't seem to be bothered. No meeting or anything was organised. We have to deal with traumatised children on our own. Who knows how long it will take them to heal?" said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her child.

She said the robbers had demanded her daughter's school bag. "She was waiting for her scholar transport when three men casually walked in. The next thing there was noise, children screaming. One of them told them to give their bags and a teacher shouted 'run'. “That's all she remembers. Her transport arrived and she ran to it," the mother explained. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Millicent Merton, said this was the sixth robbery incident to happen at the school premises. She said two teachers were robbed of cellphones and a laptop. Thieves also stole a jacket from another teacher’s class. The robbery was reported to SAPS.

Merton explained: "During the first quarter of 2023, Safe Schools received reports of 23 incidents of robberies. Six of these occurred in front of the school and on school premises and 17 incidents were off school premises. The school indicated that they would be arranging a meeting with parents. "Support has been made available to the affected teachers, if required. Support will also be made available to any learners, if required," said Merton. However, Andile Nodada, another parent, said there's been no communication in connection with the incident. Only parents inquired and teachers simply confirmed that it had happened.

"The manner in which this is handled is confusing. It's like they do not care about the safety and well-being of our children. I thought they'd at least call a meeting and arrange for counseling. "Yes we live in crime-infested areas but we do our best to protect our children, hence we even pay for transport to take them to and from school. But now the problem is not in the streets, but the school. What do we do?" Merton further said the safety of learners and staff at school was a priority and Safe Schools officials were working closely with schools and partners in every sector to implement plans to safeguard public schools.

"We help schools to develop and implement their own individual safety plans and assist them in mobilising community support for schools. Safe Schools also engages with school safety clusters regularly within education districts where cluster support needs are discussed and addressed." In January, Education MEC David Maynier reported an increase in theft, attacks and vandalism of school properties over the December/January school holidays. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed Nyanga police were investigating the circumstances surrounding a business robbery.