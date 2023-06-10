The Raven Family market is an event that focuses on providing something for the whole family and its something you and your family can enjoy this weekend. The market was established in 2022 on the beautiful grounds of Cape Town Cricket club and this year’s installment of the market will take place tomorrow (Sunday).

They offer everything for a fun filled family day out. Kyle from the Raven Market said that they have roughly 100 small business owners who come together to sell their goods and services. "From those tuisgebakte (homemade) rusks, to unique clothing items to jams/preserves sauces and dips and toys to puzzles, you will find it at the Raven family market," he said.

He also said that people will always find live entertainment, bringing the best the southern suburbs has to offer. They also have a fully licensed and stocked cash bar (with Live sport) and seating area. For the little ones they have a jumping castle, face painting, rock painting, wide open secure space to let the kids burn off some energy. Entrance is free with both on and off street parking.They operate from 10am till 3pm. People who have already visited the market were happy with the set-up and everything.