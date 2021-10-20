Spontaneous shooting spree continues to haunt community members

Cape Town - The community of Delft is struck yet again with spontaneous shooting incidents, leaving community members overlooked and concerned about their safety during the festive season. In a recent incident, an alleged gang leader, who was seen taking a jog in the neighbourhood, was gunned down by unknown suspects, was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Luqmaan Adams said that at about 17:50 in Homtini Street, Leiden Delft, a 32-year-old male, was shot and fatally wounded when found by police. “Delft police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, and the suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” The string of shootings follows the killing of a 38-year-old man who was shot 18 times last week Tuesday, and in another incidence, a 21-year-old young man was shot in the head, leaving his one-year-old son with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Delft Community Policing Forum chairperson Charles George said, once again, the level of crime in the area continues to be a concern in the community as people witness random shootings occur every day. “We are honestly hoping there is a plan put in place as people witness random shootings occur every day, and as we are building up to go into the festive season, if it starts off like this, we fear it will be chaotic in Delft,” said George. In a separate incident, a man was shot and killed in a bar in Muizenberg. The motive for the murder remains unclear.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that, at around 22:30, Tuesday night, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in a bar by a suspect who fled the scene on a motorcycle. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, and the motive for the murder is yet to be determined,” said Traut. The Weekend Argus reached out to the bar staff. However, they said that they had no comment regarding the incident.