Sporting Chance Regional Netball Finals to take place on Youth Day

Cape Town - The much anticipated Sporting Chance Street Netball Regional Finals will take place on Youth Day, June 16 in various communities, with the main event being in Langa. The finals are set to take place after this tournament was first launched eight weeks ago and saw 768 girls from 16 teams in Cape Town formerly disadvantaged communities play in street netball courts, in a series of robin matches.

The Street Netball regional matches will take place simultaneously on Youth Day, at 10am across the Cape communities of Grassy Park, Elsies River, Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha, Langa, Mfuleni, Ocean View and Nomzamo – with the main event taking place in Mendi Street, Langa in front of Thembani Primary School. The event, organised by Sporting Chance in partnership with the City of Cape Town marks the countdown before the Netball World Cup, which will take place in Cape Town on July 28. The Street Netball initiative which is conceived and coordinated by Sporting Chance, a youth sports development organisation based in Cape Town, has also seen all of the girls being given essential life skills training by supporting partner Emthonjeni Counselling and Training. Topics covered over the weeks have included self-esteem, decision-making, surviving or striving, leadership, Dreaming Big, managing stress and anxiety, sexual and reproductive health, hygiene, socio-economic empowerment, gender-based violence and keeping girls at school.