‘Sports people’ hold community to ransom

Communities in Wallacedene, Bloekombos and Kraaifontein stand to lose two schools if violence and threats by a group of “sports people” does not stop soon. This is according to community leaders who have called on the government to deploy law enforcement agencies to secure safety at the construction site.

Several projects by the provincial government and the City of Cape Town have been under severe attacks as construction “mafias” have taken over construction sites. MEC for Education David Maynier said the estimated cost of the two schools in Wallacedene was R235 million. Construction was scheduled to begin in 2022 for the first phase of the primary school to be completed in time for the 2023 school year for 320 learners.

But Maynier said this could not take place because a “small group” burned the site office. “After further consultations, an attempt was made to start the high school in 2023 in time for 450 learners to attend at the start of the 2024 school year. This was again prevented by a group threatening security personnel with violence, and burning the site office,” said Maynier. Community leader Linda Phito has called for law enforcement agencies to be deployed.

“We cannot be denied a facility that will benefit many generations by a group of people who claim to want to use that piece of land for sports only. Our understanding is that there will be multipurpose use of that land,” said Phito. According to Maynier, once all phases were completed, both schools would have a planned capacity of 1 120 learners each. “The schools would comprise classrooms, laboratories, learning resource centres, administrative offices, ablution and utilities, and a shared multipurpose sports hall and PT/netball courts,” explained Maynier.

He added that construction was now on hold. In the latest incident that took place about two weeks ago at the Blueridge Primary School construction site, about 40 to 50 people accosted security officers and threatened them to leave. It is alleged that some were armed and the “sports people” locked the gates to the site and set alight the site container.

“Until the criminal activity ceases, construction will not be able to proceed, the effect of which is to prevent thousands of learners from being able to attend a new and desperately needed school in Wallacedene, something that is obviously very disappointing for the community,” said Maynier, According to Phito, a community meeting was held about two months ago to present the project again, and the public agreed that it should go ahead. “No one knows these people and what their motive is.”