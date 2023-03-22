Spotlight on the challenges and rewards of being a social worker

A total of 31 000 social workers are working around the country which has raised concern that not enough students are choosing the course as a career as many were needed in the forefront at hospitals or clinics and schools. This week, World Social Worker’s Day was celebrated.

Health officials reveal that 19 000 students are registered as social workers and youth and child care workers. Danielle Cargnelutti, Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson explained: “According to The South African Council for Social Services Professions (SACSSP), the council has registered 60 000 social service professionals in the country. There are 48 000 fully qualified social service professionals, approximately 31 000 social workers, and about 10 000 child and youth care workers. The number of students registered as social workers and child and youth care worker amounts to approximately 19 000. “These figures are a cause for concern considering the increasing social challenges faced by South African families and communities along with the high turnover of social workers.”

Social workers at Red Cross Children’s Hospital have shed some light on a day in the life of their challenging career. Lizelle Jaftha said her work was both rewarding and challenging, ““This profession is not for everyone; you need to have a passion for people and helping people when they are at their most vulnerable. You need to be willing to be the strong one, even when you feel like you are about to fall apart.”

Zintle Moya who works in the Trauma ward in the social work department said the career had chosen her although it was not her first choice and today she is very happy with her decision “I wasn’t sure of what to study after school, so I went for career guidance counselling, and I took an aptitude test. “Social work was suggested as a career option, but I didn’t want to be a social worker. I thought the stresses and pressures of the job would be too much to cope with, so I opted for psychology instead because I knew I wanted to help people.

“As fate would have it, one of my lecturers was a social worker. “The stories she told and the passion she had for her job inspired me, so I changed over to social work and have never looked back.” Cargnelutti added a lot of responsibility fell on social workers who had to make daily decisions on how people live and even that of children will be affected: “One of the major challenges facing the social work profession is the shortage of social workers.

“The present psychosocial-economic factors which impact the lives of everyday South Africans are overwhelming for individuals, families, and communities. “Social Workers in Health settings form part of the multi-disciplinary teams (MDT) that intervene with families to address the non-medical factors which influence the health outcomes for children. These non-medical factors are related to the social circumstances of the child; where children live; their social context; their family circumstances and their economic situation.” She said a 2020 study commissioned by the Department of Labour found social work to be a scarce and critical skill.

Cargnelutti explained that social work plays a vital role in a child’s treatment journey as intervention is often needed with families who do not have the means to support a child with a chronic illness or a child who has just undergone surgery and needs specific at-home care. “Their role in the recovery process of a child is vital,” she said. “When a child’s family is affected by any serious psychosocial issue e.g. illicit drug abuse, the caretaker’s capacity for childcare is affected. Social Work intervention is essential to help the caretaker - which is an example of why the lack of social workers in the country is a concern.

“In South Africa, the role of social workers is a great benefit to health services where psychosocial issues impact the wellbeing of children. “The SWD is an essential part of the team in paediatric health. Paediatric medicine works hand in hand with social work as without a supportive and well-functioning home environment, a child’s health cannot be successfully managed, and the treatment process can be jeopardised.” Mrs Brown, Head of the Social Work Department at RCWMCH said their work involved management and care of children even when they had to undergo an operation or even that of a child who is disabled.

“When a child needs a renal transplant their social circumstances need to be adequate to provide the necessary support, care and supervision, and medical treatment program prescribed for that child; if a child is diagnosed with a chronic disability, the caretaker needs to provide all the lifelong special needs the child requires – all children who are acutely ill, chronically ill or disabled needs a responsive, present and capable caretaker to love, protect and care for them,” she explained. “If the child is unwanted, not protected, or placed at risk and not cared for – the Social Worker is asked by the MDT to investigate, counsel and help to problem solve to ensure the child receives the care and protection needed. “In a South African context, we receive many referrals.