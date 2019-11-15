While the Boks have wrapped up their victory tour, they will be settling in to the reality that their hero status comes at a price-and-a-profit. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Before, during and after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Springbok merchandise has been flying off the shelves at sports retailers and online stores. Springbok player Faf de Klerk's iconic SA flag swimming briefs sold out almost immediately following pictures of De Klerk proudly wearing his while meeting Britain’s Prince Harry in the Springbok locker room post-win. The Port Elizabeth-based owners of Bean Bag The Brand, which manufactures the briefs said they were now only available on pre-order.

He has now used his appearances in the briefs to help raise awareness of testicular cancer.

While the Boks have wrapped up their victory tour for now, and given us some phenomenal images, they will be settling in to the reality that their hero status comes at a price-and-a-profit.

Chief executive of online merchandiser loot.co.za Greg Le Roux said: “There’s still a lot of ‘gees’ going and the victory has even brought back interest in books and of course anything related to the team.”