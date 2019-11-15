While the Boks have wrapped up their victory tour, they will be settling in to the reality that their hero status comes at a price-and-a-profit. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Before, during and after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Springbok merchandise has been flying off the shelves at sports retailers and online stores.

Springbok player Faf de Klerk's iconic SA flag swimming briefs sold out almost immediately following pictures of De Klerk proudly wearing his while meeting Britain’s Prince Harry in the Springbok locker room post-win. The Port Elizabeth-based owners of Bean Bag The Brand, which manufactures the briefs said they were now only available on pre-order.

He has now used his appearances in the briefs to help raise awareness of testicular cancer.

While the Boks have wrapped up their victory tour for now, and given us some phenomenal images, they will be settling in to the reality that their hero status comes at a price-and-a-profit.

Chief executive of online merchandiser loot.co.za Greg Le Roux said: “There’s still a lot of ‘gees’ going and the victory has even brought back interest in books and of course anything related to the team.”

James Muncer, business and talent developer at Advent Sport Entertainment and Media, said the personal brands of each player have skyrocketed. “If you’re a well-known player and have existing endorsement deals you have the potential to increase those deals,” he said.

Muncer added that it’s also common for sponsorship contracts to have bonus clauses, so players will receive a once-off cash incentive from the corporates they endorse for lifting the cup.

Even the players’ social media accounts are hot property with companies willing to pay thousands of rand to have any one of the players hype their products or services.

Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph Du Toit are said to be top of the list for endorsement and sponsorship deals.

