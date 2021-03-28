’Stable’ municipalities expected to rebound quicker from pandemic’s hit

Municipalities in the Western Cape are expected to fare better than others when recovering from the economic impact of Covid-19. Professor Tania Ajam from Stellenbosch University, who is conducting a study into the impact of Covid-19 on municipal finances in the Western Cape, said preliminary findings indicated that municipalities in the province showed resilience in dealing with short-term effects of the pandemic. Having looked at quarterly financial statements from seven local municipalities, three districts and the metro, the researchers found that some municipalities were able to maintain fiscal sustainability. Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Dullah Omar Institute this week, Ajam said: “There has been resilience in the short term in many of the Western Cape local and district municipalities but that does not mean that medium or long-term sustainability threats are not present. “What we found is that the pandemic simply amplified whatever prevailed before, so where there was governance and financial instability – for example Kannaland – we see that exacerbated, but where there were stable administrative interfaces we see much more resilience.

“The more proactive municipalities actually learnt lessons from the drought, there were a lot of systems in place in some municipalities prior to the pandemic which helped their resilience.”

Ajam said Kannaland, which was recently slapped with a court interdict barring them from entering into a 25-year contract worth R735 million while under partial administration and facing financial difficulties, was an example of how political instability could derail the finances of a municipality.

Ajam said with the provincial economy expected to rebound by 3.4%, the economic activity of each municipality plays a big role in recovery for those localities.

Dr Mkhululi Ncube from the Financial Fiscal Commission said the challenges faced by municipalities were exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Almost 63% of all municipalities were in financial distress before covid and a third of them were really dysfunctional,” he said.

“Poor financial management, profiting from supply chain processes (which was very endemic), poor asset management, weak accountability institutions within municipalities and some oversight institutions within the sector were part of the problem.

“The issue of debt we have seen with Eskom debt going up, water boards, and the next one will be the SA Revenue Service. Interventions in the sector are very ineffective.”

The National Treasury’s local government revenue and expenditure report for the second quarter of the 2020/21 showed that municipalities owed their creditors R67.3 billion as at December 31, 2020.

Debt owed to municipalities also increased to R230.5bn as at December 31, of which the majority came from household debt at R166.5bn.

For the Western Cape this stood at R13.4bn of which R9.3bn was overdue.

Weekend Argus