Jason Staggie was just 12-years-old when he witnessed his uncle Rashaad Staggie’s death on television and a year later his home being petrol bombed. Now decades later he and his father are part of changing the narrative for the Staggie family. Jason was intrigued by why families followed the path of gangsterism and crime.

For two years, Jason, a renowned writer and filmmaker, was determined to have the same communities where he grew up, be privy to seeing the film, “Hard Livings”, which he directed and which is based on his family life. Jason is the son of Solomon Staggie. He was just 14-years-old when his father was convicted of murder and was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Together, they are working on a new beginning for their family and to help change the lives of others.

Filmmaker and writer, Jason Staggie. l SUPPLIED Solomon is the brother of slain twins, Rashaad and Rashied Staggie, who were former Hard Livings gang bosses. Rashaad was murdered during a vigilante attack by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs in 1996 in London Road Salt River and was set alight. Rashied was shot and killed in 2019 in the same street. Solomon is the founder of Voice of the Voiceless and is a born-again Christian who aims to give children a voice from a young age with community work and spirituality.

Solomon was sentenced in 1999 after he was arrested in 1998 for gang-related charges and was released from prison in 2015. Solomon Staggie with Voice of the Voiceless, doing his work with the youth. l SUIPPLIED/JASON STAGGIE This week, Solomon visited Voorberg Prison, calling for prayer for the inmates. “My life has been affected by gangsterism. I've seen its destruction at a very, very personal level,” said Jason.

“’Hard Livings’ is not a film glamorising gangsters; it's a film showing the immense pitfalls one encounters if such a life is chosen. It's also a film that shows the outside world what causes these choices to be made. “At its core it deals with South African issues, but it can easily be set in any poverty-stricken city in the world. Although to be fair, it would be difficult to find such a compelling story and such vibrant, charismatic characters such as my uncles and father. “I have seen enough death and I have seen enough struggle. Thus I'm fully committed to make sure that this film's mission does indeed reach fruition.”

Rashied and Rashaad Staggie during a media interview. l SUPPLIED He then approached SABC and in February 2023, his film was screened so that even low-income households could view it: “My focus was not to put the film behind a pay wall. “I wanted the public to see it without paying for it because the film focuses on the people of the township. “I wanted to understand the choices they made. My father went to prison and my uncles were murdered; it doesn't always end well and here is the evidence.”