Stand a chance to win a R2 000 beauty hamper

Cape Town -LET Cosmetix SA spoil you with R2 000 hamper of products from their wide range of cosmetics. You stand a chance to win products from brands like Essence, Catrice and Caribbean Tan. Essence says no to animal testing, and yes to high-quality cosmetics at affordable prices. Communications manager at Cosmetix SA, Neil Spamer said Essence is committed to developing high quality, innovative and performing products. “We do this with our full hearts and a lot of fun, because only what is really good is really fun.

We are proud of the performance of our products and our hearts beat pink. We believe in beauty without cruelty. In make-up without harmful ingredients. We believe in enjoying life, without the pressure to be perfect.”

On Catrice he said the range is extremely convincing, with a large range of colours and shades for diverse looks.

“Products with high-quality ingredients, luxurious textures and innovative formulas. Premium packaging. An ideal price-performance-ratio to ensure a pure love of shopping. Twice a year, 25% of the Catrice range is updated so that there is always something new to discover. Beyond that, Catrice has also introduced an amazing Clean Beauty range made from natural ingredients and recycled packaging. Catrice has also launched their luxurious skincare serums, perfectly suited to hydrating your skin and reducing pigmentation and uneven skin tone.”

He added that more than 80% of Catrice products are vegan.

Aside from make-up the company also offers Caribbean Tan, South Africa’s number one selling professional self-tan and tan care range.

“Our innovative professional self-tan and tan care products are designed to eliminate the fuss and mess associated with at-home tanning creams, as well as the costs associated with achieving the perfect tan. Let’s face it – beauty is mainly a confidence thing, and we believe everyone deserves to look and feel their best, come rain or shine,” Spamer said.

Cosmetix SA products are available at Dis-Chem, Clicks, Foschini, Takealot, Zando, Superbalist, Loot & House of Cosmetics and Caribbeantan.online.

Stand a chance to win one of five Cosmetix SA beauty hampers valued at R2 000 each.

1. To enter SMS: WABEAUTY followed by your name, and email address to 33258.

2. The competition opens today and closes on Tuesday at 12 noon.

3. Winners will be notified via email.

4. SMS costs R1.50.

5. Terms and conditions apply.

